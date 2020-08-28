Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.62

Shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and traded as low as $16.50. Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 282,133 shares changing hands.

RBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

