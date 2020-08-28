Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 241,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 390,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $615.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,931.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $222,700 and have sold 21,338 shares worth $86,161. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 541,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

