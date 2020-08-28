Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295,646 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Rio Tinto worth $247,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after buying an additional 651,453 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,307,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.98. 2,120,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

