Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.56. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 1,367,631 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $229.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.