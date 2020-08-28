Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. CWM LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,860. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.