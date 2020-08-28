Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,976 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,875. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

