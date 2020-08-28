Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.64. 155,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,893. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

