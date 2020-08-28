Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,518,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,730,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,754,713. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.