Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,325 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.90. 4,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

