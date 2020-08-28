Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after purchasing an additional 845,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 499.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 726,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 604,960 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $4,085,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 334,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 276.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 277,728 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 120,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,523. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

