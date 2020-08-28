Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,016 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27.

