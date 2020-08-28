Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. ICL Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ICL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

