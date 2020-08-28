Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 58.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 166,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 1,230,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,777,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

