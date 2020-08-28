Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,752 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 227,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,721. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

