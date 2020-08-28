Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $601.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,264. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $605.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.14 and its 200-day moving average is $516.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

