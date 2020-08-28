Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,663. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.