Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $111,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,857,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,773,000 after buying an additional 1,508,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

