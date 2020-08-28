Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

