Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

HON stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.17. 339,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,036. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

