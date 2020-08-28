Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. 14,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.