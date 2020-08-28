Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $407,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.72. The stock had a trading volume of 450,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,051. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.63. The company has a market cap of $404.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,223,951. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

