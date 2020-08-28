Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $435,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.11. 7,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

