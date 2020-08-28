Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Univar were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Univar by 2,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Univar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 110,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,492. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 954.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

