Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after purchasing an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 82,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 74.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 106,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE F traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.94. 1,735,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,225,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

