Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $242.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,716. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day moving average is $197.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.