Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 138,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

