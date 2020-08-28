Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 30,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

NYSE FIF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,702. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

