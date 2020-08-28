Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,250 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,898. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

FAST stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 118,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

