Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.10. 861,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.10. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,776 shares of company stock valued at $145,724,013. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.