Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 598,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

