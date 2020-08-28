Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.91. 213,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.43 and its 200-day moving average is $189.18.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

