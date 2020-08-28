Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,245 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 356.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 112,848 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.59. The stock had a trading volume of 81,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,385. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

