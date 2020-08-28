Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,729 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 74.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 50.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 23,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,905. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

