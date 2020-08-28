Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,715 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

ACWI traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 108,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,757. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $82.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35.

