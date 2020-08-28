Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,617.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 219,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

