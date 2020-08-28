Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $117.12. 14,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,284. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

