Rocket Pool Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00025481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00042034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.20 or 0.05461225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00033024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.