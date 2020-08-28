Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.57

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and traded as high as $58.90. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 815 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

