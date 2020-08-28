Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 621,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

RST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $701.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 10.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

