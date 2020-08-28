Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.67. 82,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,569. The company has a market cap of $996.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $73.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

