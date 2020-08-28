Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 6.9% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $151,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.77.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. 469,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,908. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.