Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 10,116 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Natus Medical accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.57% of Natus Medical worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 60.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 274,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

