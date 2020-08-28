Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $8.33 million and $75,381.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003937 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

