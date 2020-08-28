Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €92.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.64 ($108.98).

A number of research firms have commented on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

SAF stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €99.86 ($117.48). The company had a trading volume of 410,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €95.35.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

