SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 6.7%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.71. Approximately 503,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 966,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.
Several equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 321,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter.
SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
