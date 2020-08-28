SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 6.7%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.71. Approximately 503,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 966,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.67.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 321,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

