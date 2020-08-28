salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 340,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $63,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 17.8% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 931,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $174,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,776 shares of company stock valued at $145,724,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.19. 791,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,389. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $278.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

