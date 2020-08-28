Samantha (Sam) Lewis Acquires 10,000 Shares of Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.36 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of A$43,600.00 ($31,142.86).

Samantha (Sam) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Samantha (Sam) Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Aurizon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.62 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,200.00 ($33,000.00).

Aurizon Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of A$3.38 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of A$6.11 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.79.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Aurizon’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. Aurizon’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

