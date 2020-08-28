Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Announces Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

SAFM stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,022.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

