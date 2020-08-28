Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will announce sales of $11.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.41 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $43.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.47 billion to $44.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 134.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,400. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

