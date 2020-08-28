Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Receives $52.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 49,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sanofi by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

